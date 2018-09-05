AIB finance chief Mark Bourke quits bank

AIB’S chief financial officer, Mark Bourke, has given the bank notice of his intention to stand down early next year.

Mr Bourke joined the bank in April 2014 and was instrumental in preparing the bailed-out bank for its return to the main Dublin and London stock markets last year, when the Government raised €3.4 billion from the sale of a 28.8 per cent stake in the lender in an initial public offering (IPO).

The departure is likely to fuel debate around pay restrictions across Irish banks a decade to the month after the then government issued a snap guarantee on the financial system as it teetered on the bank of collapse.

“Mark’s departure will be a big loss both to AIB and the leadership team,” said group chief executive Bernard Byrne. “He has contributed hugely to AIB’s turnaround and our successful IPO.”

AIB will now commence a process to appoint a successor to Mr Bourke.