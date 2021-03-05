AIB eyes return to profit this year after €1.46bn Covid loans charge

AIB said on Friday that it expects to return to profit this year after suffering a loss in 2020 as it took a €1.46 billion charge to absorb an expected spike in problem loans a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

The lender also confirmed that it is in talks with Irish Life’s Canadian parent, Great-West Lifeco, about setting up a life and pensions joint venture, fresh from having announced a deal this week to repurchase Goodbody Stockbrokers for €138 million. It is also in discussions to acquire €4 billion of business loans from Ulster Bank, after the UK-owned lender announced last month that it is exiting the market.

AIB reported a €741 million loss after the loans charge last year. “In terms of economic outlook, the return to lockdown at the start of 2021 has delayed the recovery. However, the conclusion of an EU-UK Free Trade Agreement and the approval and roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines were two positive developments in late 2020,” the company said in its annual earnings statement. “While it will be the second half of 2021 before the vaccines become widely available, it does provide the foundation for a strong sustained recovery as the year progresses.”

Uncertain outlook

The bank said that in the near term, uncertainty “remains high” but “ overall we remain positive in our return to profitability in 2021 and a resumption of normal dividend distributions in line with regulatory guidelines”.

AIB’s retail banking unit offered 66,000 payment breaks to customers during the height of the Covid-19 crisis last year, with 88 per cent of these having returned to normal payments, it said.

The loan provisions figure of €1.46 billion was in line with the group’s forecast range of between €1.4 billion and €1.5 billion.

Total income slid by 12 per cent last year to €2.4 billion as its net loan book shrank as borrowers paid back loans at a faster rate than taking on fresh debt and business that would ordinarily generate fees also declined.