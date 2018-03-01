AIB executives to get deferred shares equivalent to 100% of their salaries

AIB senior executive are in line to receive deferred shares annually as part of an incentive plan that will commence in 2019.

But executive will not be able to cash in their shares until the State, which holds a 71 per cent shareholding in the bank, has received its €20.8 billion in bailout funds in full. There are also certain clawbacks built into the scheme.

AIB said the plan would contribute to the retention of key executives by providing them with a “degree of visibility over awards and future payouts”.

The bank’s executive directors and other key leaders will receive deferred shares equivalent to 100 per cent of their salaries, with no cash element.

The awards will be 100 per cent deferred into shares over a five-year period - seven for UK executives.

There will be no upfront payment with vesting of 33 per cent a year occurring on a pro-rata basis between years three and five.

Performance links

Awards will be made annually based on the prior year performance, starting in 2019 with reference to the bank’s trading performance this year.

The bank said the plan would be put to a “non-binding advisory” vote of shareholders at its annual general meeting in April.

Details of the deferred shares plan are included in the company’s annual report, published on Thursday. It is described as the bank’s “first step in its journey to more normalised remuneration practices”.

The awards will be made with reference to published financial targets, with a particular focus on reducing non-performing loan exposures, increasing cost efficiencies and maximising shareholder returns.

The share plan will apply to all executive directors, members of the wider leadership team and some other senior staff who are “considered critical to the delivery of the group’s strategic objectives”.

Salaries

As AIB is majority State owned, its executive directors are subject to a €500,000 salary cap and are not paid any cash bonuses, which in any event would be subject to a punitive tax payment under Government rules.

AIB’s annual report shows that its chief executive Bernard Byrne received a salary of €500,000 in 2017 and a pension payment of €100,000.

Chief financial officer Mark Bourke received a salary of €470,000 and a pension payment of €94,000.

AIB returned to the main stock markets in Dublin and London last year with an initial public offering of 29 per cent of its stock, raising €3.4 billion. The State holds a 71 per cent stake.