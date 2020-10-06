AIB considers charging wealthy customers for holding their money

AIB executives have flagged the prospect of charging high-net-worth individuals negative rates for holding their money, as banks across Europe grapple with ultra-low rates and rising household savings amid concerns over Covid-19 and Brexit.

Banks in Republic have been widening the net of customers being charged for the privilege of holding their money for some time, as the European Central Bank (ECB) has imposed negative rates on surplus funds banks deposit with it for the past six years.

The ECB negative deposits rate has widened from minus 0.10 per cent in 2014 to minus 0.5 per cent over this time. The policy has been part of an effort by the ECB to get banks to lend more in order to boost the economy and inflation - with limited success.

Deposits

Over the summer, Ulster Bank began charging negative rates on deposits of over €1 million held by business customers, credit unions and other institutional clients, while Bank of Ireland outlined plans impose interest charges on small- to medium-sized businesses with more than €2.5 million in their accounts.

AIB executives told analysts at Davy last week that they will consider introducing negative rates for “high-net-worth accounts” as the ECB’s policy continues to squeeze banks’ incomes, the stockbroking firm said in a report on Tuesday. The report reflected comments from top managers across AIB, Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB and Ulster Bank as part of a series of interviews late last week.

While lenders in Europe, led by Germany and the Netherlands, have been moving increasingly to impose negative rates on retail customers, this is the first time an Irish bank has publicly indicated that non-business depositors may face interest charges.

Accounts

“As with any business in the current environment we review aspects of how we operate. AIB has successfully insulated 99 per cent of our customers during a sustained period of European negative interest rates. We continue to do so, while keeping our pricing under constant review,” a spokesman for the bank told The Irish Times.

The spokesman declined to comment on what threshold negative rates may kick in for wealthy depositors or how many could be affected by such a move. Industry observers say that it is likely that potentially-affected accounts would have to hold at least €1 million, the lowest level at which negative rates kick in for businesses in the Irish market.

The Central Bank said on Monday that household deposits increased by €7.3 billion between April and July, the height of the Covid-19 crisis to date, compared to €2 billion set aside for the same period last year, as individuals became more cautious about spending.