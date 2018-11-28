AIB confirms move to sublet Eir’s headquarters in Dublin 8

AIB has confirmed plans to move into Eir’s heaquarters in Heuston South Quarter early next year.

The Irish Times reported in July that Eir was in advanced negotiations to sublet a substantial part of Block 2 to AIB.

The bank’s decision to move to Heuston South Quarter follows its decision to offload the AIB Bank Centre in Ballsbridge and relocate its corporate head offices early next year to Molesworth Street.

The HSQ head office was acquired earlier this year in an off-market deal by the parent firm of mobile phone operator Three for an estimated €176 million.

The entire Eir complex was originally funded and developed by the former State company then trading as Eircom. It was sold at the end of 2006 – two years before the property crash – to Quinlan Private for a figure reported by The Irish Times to have been €190 million.