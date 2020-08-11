AIB concedes Covid-19 mortgage policy was ‘regrettable’

AIB chief executive Colin Hunt described the bank’s handling of mortgage lending during the early stages of the coronavirus crisis as “regrettable”, after Taoiseach Micheál Martin joined critics of the state-owned lender’s approach.

In a July 1st letter to the Department of Finance, released to Bloomberg News under freedom of information rules, Mr Hunt said the bank’s approach wasn’t “clear and transparent”.

Mr Hunt was replying to correspondence from the Department. A request for its letter to Mr Hunt was rejected.

AIB had been under fire for effectively restricting people on government Covid-19 wage supports from applying for mortgages during the pandemic.

Days before the bank’s letter, Mr Martin told reporters in Dublin that the Government would “have to examine and look at” the issue, and “wouldn’t be entirely happy with that approach”. – Bloomberg