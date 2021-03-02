AIB begins informing customers of branch closures

AIB has begun informing customers in some of its branches that their accounts are to be moved ahead of closures.

The bank announced in December that following a strategic review of its operations it would be reducing its workforce, vacating three of its six Dublin head offices, and merging overlapping branches in three urban locations in the first six months of 2021.

In Dublin, AIB’s Westmoreland Street operations will move to its Dame Street branch; the Crumlin Cross branch to Crumlin Road and 52 Baggot Street to 1-4 Baggot Street.

Outside the capital, Eyre Square will move to Lynch’s Castle in Galway; and Patrick Street branch to 66, South Mall, Cork. “We will communicate details to our customers to ensure a seamless transition to the new arrangements,” the bank announced at the time.

The move comes on the back of an announcement by Bank of Ireland that it is to cut its branch network by a third.

The group cited a seismic shift to digital banking during the Covid pandemic as it announced plans to close 103 branches on the island of Ireland from September, prompting criticism from unions and politicians.

It will bring the total level of branch closures across banks and building societies in the Republic since the onset of the financial crisis to more than 500, with a further 88 under threat as Ulster Bank’s plan to wind down in the coming years.

Ulster Bank, the third biggest lender in the State, is to be put into wind-down, marking the biggest development in the banking market since the height of the financial crisis.

The group’s parent, NatWest, said it will begin a “phased withdrawal from the Republic of Ireland over the coming years that will be managed in an orderly and considered manner”. Ulster Bank Limited’s banking business in Northern Ireland is unaffected.

Ulster Bank, led by chief executive Jane Howard, has a net loan book of €20 billion and almost €22 billion of deposits, some 1.1 million personal and business customers and 88 branches.

It has about a 15 per cent share of the mortgage market, 20 per cent of small business lending and a strong corporate banking business – making its exit much more significant than any of the other overseas banks that have retrenched from the State since the financial crisis.