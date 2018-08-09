AIB announces 3 year sponsorship deal with DCU Brexit Institute

AIB has announced that it is to sponsor the DCU Brexit Institute after striking a three-year deal.

The bank, which joins Arthur Cox as an official sponsor of the institute, said the partnership would bring “valuable insights” to AIB.

“We will continue to back our corporate and business customers, sharing with them key findings and advice to prepare them for various Brexit eventualities,” said Mary Whitelaw of AIB Customer Treasury Services.

The DCU Brexit Institute was formed on June 23rd 2017, a year after the referendum in which the UK voted to leave the EU. It comprises experts from a number of DCU’s faculties and schools.

DCU Brexit Institute director Federico Fabbrini said the coming months and years are “critical” in shaping the economic and social landscapes of the UK, Ireland and the EU for future generations.

“Today’s announcement of a three-year sponsorship by AIB is a vote of confidence in the institute, and recognition of its contribution to date in promoting understanding of the challenges and opportunities that Brexit poses,” he said.