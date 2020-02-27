Accumulated profits at Marian Finucane firm exceeded €830,000

Accumulated profits at the media company of the late Marian Finucane totalled €833,554 last year.

New accounts lodged for Montrose Services Ltd show that at the end of October last, the company’s cash funds had increased by €140,000 to €896,646.

The accounts were signed off by company directors Ms Finucane’s husband, John Clarke, and their son, Jack, on January 30th.

Charity fundraiser

Ms Finucane’s death at the age of 69 on January 2nd prompted a national outpouring of grief for the groundbreaking broadcaster and charity fundraiser.

Ms Finucane’s Saturday show was the third most popular show in the country and the Sunday show was the country’s ninth most popular.

Poignantly at Ms Finucane’s funeral last month, her husband stated she had decided to retire from her RTÉ post in December.

Ms Finucane not a staff employee of RTÉ and instead was employed as a contractor.