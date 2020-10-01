AA Ireland bought by Olivier Sarkozy-led fund for over €200m

A US private equity fund led by former French president Nicolas Sarkozy’s half-brother has acquired a controlling stake in AA Ireland, the roadside assistance and insurance intermediary company, for a sum understood to be in excess of €200 million.

The deal marks an exit for Carlyle Cardinal Ireland Fund and Carlyle Global Financial Services Partners, who acquired the business for €156.6 million as it was spun off by UK-based AA Plc in 2016.

Development

New York-based Further Global Capital Management, founded by banker Olivier Sarkozy in 2017, “will work with AA Ireland management as the business embarks on its next phase of development,” the Irish company said in a statement on Thursday.

“With the experience, expertise and backing of Further Global, AA Ireland will continue to operate as an Irish-based company headquartered in Dublin,” said AA Ireland chief executive Brendan Nevin.

“The company will continue to serve our customers with a team of almost 500 people committed to being the leading roadside assistance provider and insurance intermediary in Ireland.”

Olivier Sarkozy, the former head of Carlyle Group’s financial services unit, is best known in Dublin financial circles for being involved in that group’s part of a group of private equity firms - known as the Mallabraca consortium - that had been looking at taking a major stake in Bank of Ireland in 2008, at the start of the financial crisis.

Consortium

Dublin-based Cardinal Capital, cofounded by financiers Nick Corcoran and Nigel McDermott, were also involved in that consortium before joining forces with Carlyle to set up the €290 million Carlyle Cardinal Ireland Fund in 2014.

This would go on to invest in a number of companies in a recovering economy, including well-known names such as chocolatier Lily O’Briens, cooked meats company Carroll Cuisine, AA Ireland, payments firm Payzone and the City Bin waste management business.

It has sold its stakes in Lily O’Briens, Payzone, cash-in-transit firm General Secure Logistics Services and outsourcing company Abtron in recent years.

Spokesmen for Further Global and Cardinal and a spokeswoman for Carlyle declined to comment on the price of the AA Ireland transaction.