AA Ireland bought by Olivier Sarkozy-led fund

A US private equity fund led by former French president Nicolas Sarkozy’s half-brother has acquired a controlling stake in AA Ireland, the roadside assistance and insurance intermediary company for an undisclosed sum.

The deal marks an exit for Cardinal Carlyle Ireland Fund and Carlyle Global Financial Services Partners, who acquired the business for €156.6 million as it was spun off by UK-based AA Plc in 2016.

New York-based Further Global Capital Management, founded by banker Olivier Sarkozy in 2017, “will work with AA Ireland management as the business embarks on its next phase of development,” the Irish company said in a statement on Thursday.

“With the experience, expertise and backing of Further Global, AA Ireland will continue to operate as an Irish-based company headquartered in Dublin,” said AA Ireland chief executive Brendan Nevin. ”The company will continue to serve our customers with a team of almost 500 people committed to being the leading roadside assistance provider and insurance intermediary in Ireland.”

Olivier Sarkozy, the former head of Carlyle Group’s financial services unit, is best known in Dublin financial circles for being involved in a group of private equity firms – known as the Mallabraca consortium – that has been looking at taking a major stake in Bank of Ireland in 2008, at the start of the financial crisis.