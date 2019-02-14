21% more customers affected by tracker scandal, KBC Bank says

KBC Bank Ireland said on Thursday it recently notified the Central Bank that it had acknowledged an additional 661 customers that were hit by the State’s tracker mortgage scandal, making it the main contributor to an increase in industry numbers since last summer.

That means that the Belgian-owned bank has identified a total of 3,737 tracker cases. The Central Bank said last week that the number of accounts caught up in the debacle across the industry had risen by 1,400 to 39,800 since last August.

The tracker issue relates to where borrowers were either wrongly denied their right to a cheap mortgage linked to the European Central Bank’s main rate, or put on the wrong rate - going back as far as 2008.

KBC Bank Ireland’s updated tracker figures came as the lender reported full-year results, which showed that its net profit dipped to €162 million in 2018 from €183 million a year earlier. The wider KBC Group posted a €2.57 billion net profit last year.

The Irish division freed up €112 million of bad loan provisions last year, as the economy grew and lenders continued to restructure problem loans, its parent said in a separate statement. That was down from €215 million of provisions that were released in 2017.

The Irish unit also saw its non-performing loans (NPLs) ratio fall by almost 12 percentage points to 23.1 per cent in the final quarter of 2018, mainly as sold €1.9 billion of impaired buy-to-let mortgages and corporate loans to Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs.

KBC Bank Ireland’s number of customers rose by 24,000 in 2018, bringing its total number to 286,000, while new mortgage lending for the year amounted to €942 million.

Meanwhile, the bank said that the €120 million of provisions that it previously set side to deal with refunds, compensation and other costs relating to the tracker issue will also be enough to cover the most-recently identified cases. The wider industry has set aside about €1 billion to cover the scandal in recent years.