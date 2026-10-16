UniCredit close to completing takeover of Commerzbank after ECB green light

The European Central Bank has given the green light for Unicredit's takeover of Commerzbank. Photograph: Daniel Ronald / AFP via Getty Images

German finance minister Lars Klingbeil has called for “constructive talks” between Commerzbank and UniCredit, hours after the European Central Bank (ECB) gave the green light for the Italian takeover of Germany’s second-largest bank.

Klingbeil’s remarks marked a dramatic change of tone on a takeover that, last July, he called an “unacceptable ... aggressive and hostile” bid.

Two years after UniCredit initially launched its takeover plan for the bank, Klingbeil met UniCredit chief executive Andrea Orcel for the first time last month. In the mid-September meeting, Klingbeil insisted UniCredit retain Frankfurt as the Commerzbank headquarters and protect the bank’s 40,000 employees.

Those demands, in reality requests, reflect Berlin fears that an Italian job cull to boost profitability will diminish Frankurt’s status as a financial hub and endanger access to financing by Germany’s small and medium-sized business – to date a Commerzbank speciality.

The German federal government still holds a 12 per cent stake, a hold-over from the 2009 banking crisis when it bought 295 million shares in Commerzbank, equivalent to a 25 per cent stake in the ailing institution.

Many suggest Berlin helped trigger Unicredit’s takeover bid in February 2025 after selling the Italian institution a stake of 5 per cent from its holding just five months previously.

On Friday, Germany’s finance minister said on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Bangkok that the German government’s position on Commerzbank – on its location, staffing levels and SME focus – was “well known”.

Klingbeil added that, after a “very constructive start” in talks to Orcel a month ago, he “did not perceive any hardened fronts, but believe that all these things could be handled well together”.

Since Milan-based UniCredit officially launched its takeover offer, the Commerzbank share price has doubled. Throughout the battle, the Commerzbank board rejected the Italian offer as financially inadequate, arguing it offers neither an adequate premium for Commerzbank shareholders nor a firm future plan for the bank.

In March 2026, UniCredit announced a €35 billion unsolicited share exchange offer which closed in July. The Italian bank said almost 18 per cent additional Commerzbank shares had been tendered in that process, largely from institutional investors, a purchase requiring regulatory approval.

This approval, granted by the ECB on Thursday, has given UniCredit access to close to 48 per cent of voting rights.

UniCredit said late on Thursday that the ECB authorisation to cross the 30 per cent ownership threshold in Commerzbank allowed it now “to increase its stake further without upper limits”.

It has vowed to take control of Commerzbank by the end of the year after completing the “remaining regulatory processes and conditions” relating to its bid.

In a note to shareholders, Commerzbank insisted that “even with its future stake, UniCredit cannot unilaterally decide on fundamental structural measures”.

“This requires qualified majorities of 75 per cent ... as well as appropriate safeguards for minority shareholders in each case,” it added.

After UniCredit bought the Bavarian HypoVereinsBank (HVB) in 2005, it underwent a radical restructuring, selling subsidiaries and cutting its workforce by more than half to around 9,000.