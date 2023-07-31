Bank of Ireland net interest income soars to €1.08bn

Myles O’Grady, chief executive of Bank of Ireland, said its results were "underpinned by the strategic decisions and investments we’ve made in recent years". Photograph: Naoise Culhane

* Bank of Ireland’s net interest income surged by 68 per cent in the first six months of the year to €1.8 billion on the back of rising interest rates and underpinned by the purchase of KBC Bank Ireland’s performing loan book.*

Pretax profit for the period soared to €1.03 billion from €351 million for the corresponding six months last year, the company said on Monday, even after it set aside €158 million of provisions to deal with potential loan losses.

“These results are underpinned by the strategic decisions and investments we’ve made in recent years, supported by a resilient economy and a favourable rate environment. We are mindful of the challenges posed by the inflationary environment and are supporting our customers as they navigate them,” said Bank of Ireland chief executive Myles O’Grady.

Bank of Ireland and other Irish banks have lagged many European peers in raising mortgage rates since the European Central Bank (ECB) started hiking rates last July, as they are more reliant on cheap household deposits to fund loans.

READ MORE

The bank’s interest income is being driven by money earned on excess deposits stored with the central bank. Bank of Ireland had €31 billion on deposit with the central bank as of the end of June, which is now earning 3.75 per cent interest, following the ECB’s latest rates move last week.

Bank of Ireland acquired €8 billion of loans from KBC Bank Ireland in February as the Belgian-owned lender retreated from the Irish market.

However, underlying growth in the group’s loan book was negligible as expansion of the Irish portfolio was offset by a reduction in new UK retail and international corporate and property lending.

The bank said net interest income for the second half of the year “is expected to be modestly higher” than the first six months. Other business income, including commissions and fees, is forecast to be broadly in line with the first half’s out-turn of €350 million, which represented 28 per cent growth year-on-year.

* Earlier version of this story was amended on July 31st, 2023 to correct net interest income figure