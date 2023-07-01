Bank of Ireland opens 91 branches on Saturday after app outage

Bank of Ireland said it was 'extremely sorry' for the issue that brought down its mobile app and part of its website.

Bank of Ireland (BOI) opened 91 branches across the country on Saturday after its online banking services were down for most of the day on Friday.

Branches also opened for an extended period on Friday while the bank said it was “extremely sorry” as it worked to fix the issue that brought down its mobile app and part of its website.

“We are extremely sorry that Banking 365 and mobile banking services were not available from 9.10am to just after 5pm yesterday and deeply regret the inconvenience to our customers,” the bank said in a statement on Saturday.

“These services have now returned to normal, but to provide enhanced customer advice and support we are taking a number of additional steps this weekend.

“We have increased the number of colleagues available to serve customers over the phone, posted customer notifications on our website and our social media channels, and have also opened more than 90 of our branches from 10am and 2pm.”

A list of the open branches that opened on Saturday was uploaded to the BOI website.

We wish to advise customers that 91 of our branches will open tomorrow between 10am and 2pm. Once again we wish to apologise to customers who have experienced difficulty in accessing our Banking 365 and mobile banking services today. — Bank of Ireland (@talktoBOI) June 30, 2023

The additional customer service measures from the bank comes after several customers took to social media to voice their frustration over Friday’s outage and BOI’s communication.

“To be fair, it’s not cool to turn the replies off for this tweet,” said one in response to the bank’s admission of the problem on Twitter.

“The Bank of Ireland app has been down all morning and I expect on the last Friday of the month many customers are trying to log in and make transactions.”