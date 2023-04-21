Investors tell of devastation caused by Custom House Capital collapse

The stress of losing his pension investment contributed to the death of her husband and her entire family continues to carry the burden of his loss, a woman told the sentencing hearing of four men associated with collapsed investment firm Custom House Capital (CHC).

Catherine Heron, who husband Patrick died at the age of 61 years, was among a number of people who gave victim impact statements to the hearing before Judge Orla Crowe of the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Nick Coy, whose aunt Helga was born in Germany in 1929 and who died two years ago, broke down as he told the court about keeping it secret from her that the money her late husband had given to CHC had been “effectively stolen” by former CHC chief executive officer Harry Cassidy.

His aunt, he said, had endured the second World War after which she and her husband had set up a business in their ruined city and worked hard. She had been predeceased by her husband

“The second World War destroyed her home but Harry Cassidy did more damage to her life than what had happened before,” he said. Keeping what had happened secret from his aunt, who died alone in a hospital in Germany during the Covid pandemic, had been “a nightmare”.

Five people gave victim impact statements to the court and Lorcan Staines SC, for the prosecution, read out extracts from some more. A book containing 197 statements was handed into Judge Crowe, who said she would read them all.

Awaiting sentence are Harry Cassidy (66), Paul Lavery (47), John Mulholland (72), and John Whyte (52). Cassidy, Lavery and Whyte have pleaded guilty to investment fraud on dates between October 1st, 2008 and July 15th, 2011 while Mulholland has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of neglect in his duties as a company director.

Cassidy, of Clon Brugh, Aitkens Village, Stepaside, Co Dublin, is the former chief executive of CHC, Lavery, of Rafeenan, Ballynod, Co Monaghan, is a former financial controller of CHC, Mulholland, of the Foxes Colvert, Mount Juliet estate, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, is a former non-executive director, and Whyte, of Beechpark, Lucan, Co Dublin, is a former head of private clients.

Cassidy is now living in rented accommodation and has been served with an eviction notice, the court heard. He has had to sell his former home and is now earning €24,000 a year teaching English as a foreign language. He returned voluntarily from Germany, where he was teaching English as a foreign language, after a European arrest warrant was issued in March 2020.

A liquidator was appointed to CHC in 2011 and it subsequently emerged that funds invested by clients were used by the company to shore up property investments in Europe that got into difficulty at the time of the property crisis in the late 2000s.

At the time it was placed in liquidation, CHC had 2,701 clients, Mr Staines said, quoting a report from liquidator Kieran Wallace. Most of the clients were pension investors.

A significant proportion of the clients had to go through their retirement years “without the benefit of their hard earned savings,” Mr Staines said, quoting Mr Wallace.

While some investors had seen their savings misappropriated, others had had to wait years to retrieve their investment because of the liquidation process, the court was told. The liquidator, whose work continues, estimated that of €61 million that was misappropriated from client funds to shore up other investments, approximately €41 million had been recovered, and €39 million of that would be returned to investors, Mr Staines told the court.

Dec Inspector Alan McGovern agreed with counsel for Cassidy, Hugh Hartnett SC, that while it was no excuse for what happened, the money taken from CHC client accounts was used the “purpose of trying to keep [CHC] afloat” and not for personal gain.

The witness agreed that Cassidy’s current income was, compared to what he had been earning as CEO of CHC, “a significant reduction”.

The court heard that Cassidy and Mulholland shared 90 per cent of the business, with Whyte owned 5 per cent.

Sean Guerin SC, for Mulholland put it to the witness that his client had medical issues related to anxiety the stress and was now living on the state pension in an apartment owned by his wife. Dec Inspect McGovern agreed. What had happened had been “personally and financially devastating” for Mulholland, the witness agreed.

The court heard that Whyte had worked on client accounts that CHC had inherited from the former Guinness and Mahon Bank and that CHC was in fact a remnant of that bank. Garrett Orange SC, for Mr Whyte, said that over time CHC had become focused on property investments. Dec Inspector McGovern agreed this had become a “fetish” within the company.

He also agreed that a former employee had described Cassidy as an “extremely strong figure” within the company and that his style was “dictatorial”.

Mr Hartnett, addressing the judge on behalf of his client, said Cassidy had not enriched himself as a result of his behaviour but had “beggared himself”. The banks had moved against him and he had to sell his home and the former CHC office premises, had been through bankruptcy, and had been served with an eviction notice by his and his wife’s landlord.

He regrets and apologises for his behaviour, Mr Hartnett told the court. A medical report was handed in and Mr Hartnett said his client is to have a biopsy on his prostate gland. He spent two months in custody in Germany.

Mr Guerin said he wanted to pass on the apologies on behalf of his client who had pleaded guilty neglect in the discharge of his duties as a non-executive director, which was a significantly less serious charge that conspiracy to defraud. Mulholland, he said, did not have an executive role in CHC.

Judge Crowe is to give her decision on May 12th next.