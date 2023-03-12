Government on alert as US races to contain Silicon Valley Bank collapse fallout

The Government is monitoring the potential fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), as US regulators raced to find solutions for the failed lender before businesses open on Monday.

After SVB collapsed into receivership on Friday in the biggest bank failure in more than a decade, the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) began an auction for its assets late on Saturday, as it aims to make a portion of clients’ uninsured deposits available as soon as Monday. That agency and the US Federal Reserve have also discussed a fund to backstop deposits if more banks fail as part of wider contingency planning.

Here, the Department of Finance “is monitoring developments” and “engaging with the relevant authorities,” a spokesman said in response to questions. “While there is limited direct impact on the Irish financial system, Silicon Valley Bank was a lender to some Irish companies since 2012,” he said.

“The department will monitor the progress” of the sale process and “what impact that may have on domestic companies impacted by this failure,” he added.

The UK government is already putting together a package to safeguard companies there that have deposits tied up with SVB’s British unit, chancellor Jeremy Hunt said on Sunday.

SVB made a number of investments in the Irish start-up ecosystem since it began operating here in 2012. Among the Irish companies that have successfully done business with SVB in the past are Diaceutics, Accuris, Boxever, Clavis Insight, Profitero, Glofox, AMCS, and Intel-owned Movidius.

As of the end of February, the Irish Strategic Investment Fund had about $100 million (€94 million) invested in funds linked to SVB. A spokesman for ISIF said the investments were structured “in a manner that legally ringfences them” from the rest of SVB.

Irish software firm Intercom has about $22 million of deposits stuck in SVB, company chief executive Eoghan McCabe said in a tweet. The vast majority of it’s capital is not held at that bank, he added.

As the CEO and significant shareholder of a company with ~$22M of deposits stuck in SVB (vast majority of our capital is not in SVB, we're good no matter what, thankfully)



I believe bailouts and socialized… https://t.co/i1ffBXpjn5 — Eoghan McCabe (@eoghan) March 12, 2023

In the US, concern about the health of other smaller banks focused on the venture capital and start-up communities is prompting regulators to consider extraordinary measures. In conversations with banking executives, officials have discussed the new fund to backstop deposits, in the hope that setting up such a vehicle would reassure depositors and help contain any panic, said people familiar with the matter.

Final bids for SVB’s assets are due on Sunday evening but a winner may not be known until later.

US regulators’ efforts over the weekend are aimed at protecting depositors, rather than bailing out investors, US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday.

“During the financial crisis there were investors and owners of systemic large banks that were bailed out,” she said. “And we’re certainly not looking – and the reforms that have been put in place means that we’re not going to do that again. But we are concerned about depositors and we’re focused on trying to meet their needs.”

While the FDIC insures deposits of up to $250,000, the vast majority of funds held in at SVB far exceeded that. The agency has said it will make 100 per cent of protected deposits available on Monday.

Yellen renewed assurances that the US banking system is safe, well capitalised and resilient.

US regulators are under time pressure to sell assets of SVB Financial Group, the bank’s parent, prompting offers by some investment firms to provide financing to companies with cash trapped at Silicon Valley Bank.

Asked whether the FDIC might be open to a “foreign bank” coming in as a buyer, Yellen said: “I’m sure they’re considering a wide range of available options that include acquisitions.”

The White House repeated its assurances on the US banking system, with Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young citing regulatory changes put in place after the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

“What I’ll say about the banking system overall is it’s more resilient, and has a better foundation than before the financial crisis,” she said. – Additional reporting: Bloomberg