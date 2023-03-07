Citi names Kristine Braden CEO of European unit in Dublin

Citigroup, headquartered in New York, has named Kristine Braden chief executive of its pan-European banking unit in Dublin. Photograph: EPA/Justin Lane

Citigroup, the US banking giant also referred to as Citi, has named Kristine Braden chief executive of its pan-European banking unit in Dublin.

It follows the resignation of Limerick native Cecilia Ronan last November as CEO of Citibank Europe and the group’s country officer for Ireland and due to ill health.

Citi has also appointed Davinia Conlon as its country officer for Ireland, the group said in a statement on Tuesday. She had been acting as interim country officer since last June.

Ms Braden has been with the group for 25 years and has held senior roles in banking, markets and transaction services in the US, Europe and Asia. She spent the past three years in Frankfurt, where she was CEO of Citi’s European broker-dealer, Citigroup Global Markets Europe (CGME), as well as head of Europe.

Ms Braden will relocate to Ireland in April and continue in her role as head of Europe.

Senior Citigroup Europe executive Silvia Carpitella, who had been interim CEO since last June, will move into Ms Braden’s previous role as CEO of CGME, and relocate from Dublin to Frankfurt “later this spring”, the statement said.

Citi has had a presence in Europe for over 100 years and is on the ground in 24 countries, serving clients in 18 more. It employs close to 15,000 people in the region. Citi opened its first office in Ireland in 1965 and now employs 2,800 people in Dublin.