Brexit has yet to deliver any benefit to services sector - London lord mayor

The lord mayor of the City of London, Nicholas Lyons (left) with Jim O'Keeffe, president of the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland at a meeting senior Irish banking executives. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

Brexit has been “irritating” but not as bad as feared for the City of London financial services sector, according to its lord mayor Nicholas Lyons, who is on a short visit to Dublin, the city of his birth.

Speaking to The Irish Times on the fringe of an event here, Mr Lyons said: “The City was not in favour of Brexit. We take a view that it was not in the interests of financial services and it’s become an obstacle to doing commercial things we would prefer to do.

“It hasn’t been as bad as people had expected in terms of job losses but it continues to be irritating. So far there hasn’t been any benefit to the services industry from Brexit and therefore there have only been disadvantages but there is an opportunity with some regulatory change [proposed in the UK] for that to improve.

“Brexit was not something that we wanted, it hasn’t been devastatingly bad but it’s still been worse [than] had it not happened.”

It is estimated that some 7,000 jobs were lost in the UK financials services sector as a result of Brexit, some way below estimates around the time of the referendum in 2016.

In December, the British treasury unveiled its so-called Edinburgh Reforms for the UK financial services sector, designed to make it “open, sustainable and technologically advanced”.

“We can make sure our regulatory system is tailored to what the UK needs but it’s not going to be radical and there’s a lot proposed in the Edinburgh Reforms that have nothing to do with Brexit,” Mr Lyons said.

Mr Lyons visit, which will include a meeting the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, aims to foster co-operation between the financial services sectors on both side of the Irish Sea.

“We want to get back to a situation where we can have sensible commercial conversations with the EU and I’m hopeful there will be some progress on the Northern Ireland protocol. Things have gone a bit quiet, which is often a good sign. That would be a necessary but not sufficient condition, we absolutely recognise that. But I would be hopeful that we could get something sorted out.”

After a year of turmoil in the Conservative Party in 2022 that involved two changes of prime minister, the opposition Labour Party has soared in opinion polls and looks on target to win the next general election, which must be held by December 2024. How would the City of London feel about Labour being back in power?

“Keir Starmer [Labour leader] and Rachel Reeves [shadow chancellor of the exchequer] are very credible and they talk to the people in the City,” Mr Lyons said. “We are apolitical in the City and we have an open door to politicians of both parties and all parties so we don’t feel that that would be negative for the City at all.”

Recent months have seen investment banks shed jobs globally but Mr Lyons is optimistic about a rebound in activity this year. “Investment banking employment issues are tied to M&A and equity issuance and that dropped like a stone in 2022, having been very strong in 2021. That is coming back in 2023. If you talk to the law firms in London, who are always leading indicators, they would say they’re flat out again with a lot of M&A activity. Wait three to six months and you will see that come through for the investment banks.”

Mr Lyons was born in Dublin and moved with his family to England at the age of five. He was chosen as the 694th lord mayor of the City of London, a role that sees him act as an ambassador for the UK financial and professional services sectors.