More regulation of non-bank sector may be required, says Central Bank

‘Sector is too big to ignore,’ says Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf

Gabriel Makhlouf, Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland speaks at the Financial System Conference 2022 in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Ian Curran
Wed Nov 2 2022 - 10:31

The Central Bank has said that more regulation of the non-bank finance sector may be required to protect the broader Irish financial system from shocks.

Addressing a conference on the financial system at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Wednesday, Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf said that Ireland may need to “rethink the regulation of the non-bank sector”, which includes property and investment funds as well as non-bank lenders and other financial services providers.

“The sector is too big to ignore. That’s self evident,” Governor Makhlouf said, pointing to recent stresses in the UK’s liability-driven investment funds market following the mini-budget there which roiled markets.

“The financial stability risks are self-evident. The risks to investors, consumers and the community as a whole are self-evident,” he said.

