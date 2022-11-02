More regulation of non-bank sector may be required, says Central Bank

Gabriel Makhlouf, Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland speaks at the Financial System Conference 2022 in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

The Central Bank has said that more regulation of the non-bank finance sector may be required to protect the broader Irish financial system from shocks.

Addressing a conference on the financial system at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Wednesday, Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf said that Ireland may need to “rethink the regulation of the non-bank sector”, which includes property and investment funds as well as non-bank lenders and other financial services providers.

“The sector is too big to ignore. That’s self evident,” Governor Makhlouf said, pointing to recent stresses in the UK’s liability-driven investment funds market following the mini-budget there which roiled markets.

“The financial stability risks are self-evident. The risks to investors, consumers and the community as a whole are self-evident,” he said.