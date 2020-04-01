€16m in unclaimed lottery money goes to good causes

The operator of the National Lottery has agreed to divert more than €16 million in unclaimed prize money, which had been the subject of a dispute, to good causes.

The money dates back to when the National Lottery was privatised and sold to Canadian-owned Premier Lotteries Ireland (PLI).

When PLI took over the running of the business from An Post in 2014, there was an unclaimed prize pot of €16 million.

The Department of Public Expenditure and Reform maintained the money should go to good causes via the exchequer as it was generated by the previous licensee.

Inside Business Podcast

But PLI initially insisted it was entitled to use the money on marketing and promotions as per the current rules.

The issue has now been resolved following a review by the regulator of the National Lottery, which resulted in an amendment of the current licence, stipulating that the money should go to good causes. The change was made with the agreement of the operator. The amendment only applies to unclaimed winnings dating from before privatisation and not to ongoing and future unclaimed money, which go back into the operator’s finances.

“Following thorough consideration of the matter I had concluded that there was no basis for the money to be used by the current operator,” regulator Carol Boate said.

“This agreement with the operator now means the money can be returned to the exchequer without delay for use by good causes, further ensuring that funds for this purpose are maximised at this time,” she said.

National Lottery chief executive Andrew Algeo said: “All of us at the National Lottery are delighted to see this €16 million used to improve health in our communities. Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe also welcomed the news.

Revenue stream

Under the rules, lotto winners have 90 days to collect their prize, after which they forfeit any right to the money. After that point, the operator can then legally use the money to promote various games and draws either through jackpot top-ups or other marketing campaigns. The unclaimed prize pot has become a significant revenue stream for the operator, amounting to about 2 per cent of annual sales which equates to more than €16 million a year.

The biggest unclaimed win on record was for a €4.3 million jackpot, dating back to June 30th, 2001. The ticket was sold in Coolock in Dublin, and despite a campaign to find the winner no one ever came forward. More recently, a winning ticket worth just under €3 million sold in Mayo in 2014 went unclaimed.