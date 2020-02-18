Finance Ireland’s IPO, Huawei and Irish 5G, and pay rises at Bank of Ireland

Ulster Bank has slashed its expected ability to use losses built up during the financial crisis to minimise its future tax bill, after lowering its profit outlook. Joe Brennan reports.

White House representatives were in Dublin yesterday to meet with Government officials, leading Irish telcos and busines lobby group Ibec. Their message was clear: don’t use Huawei equipment for 5G infrastructure. Charlie Taylor has the details.

Non-bank lender Finance Ireland is targeting May for its planned initial public offering on the Irish stock market, sources have told Joe Brennan.

NTR owner Woodford Capital saw the value of the energy company boosted by €3.5 million in its last financial year, leaving the parent with a profit for the period. Barry O’Halloran reports.

More than 90 per cent of Bank of Ireland’s 10,400-strong workforce are set to benefit from an average 2.95 per cent pay increase that has been agreed with the lender’s main trade union in discussions chaired by independent facilitator Martin King. Joe Brennan has the details.

In media and marketing, Laura Slattery flicked through the various party manifestos from the recent election campaign to see what they offered to the media sector.

In personal finance, Joanne Hunt looks at the growing demand for ethical investments and how they can provide excellent returns.

In Me & My Money, it’s a case of buy now and repent at leisure for Eunice Power, executive head chef at the private members clubs at 3Arena.

