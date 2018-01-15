Fast-tracking 4,000 homes; change at T2; clock ticking for Carillion

Up to 4,000 homes are waiting for approval under the Government’s new fast-track planning channel for large residential projects, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy.

The news comes as the latest PMI data for the construction sector points to a strong end to 2017, especially on the residential side. Overall activity accelerated at its fastest pace in six months, writes Laura Slattery.

Laura also examines a new initiative at TV3, which is working with its owner Liberty Global to make advertising more personal and relevant for viewers in much the same way as on social media and tech platforms.

The Dublin Airport Authority has decided that Spar is not the right fit for its image in the T2 arrivals hall, writes Peter Hamilton. The DAA has gone to tender seeking a “high-quality coffee offering along with a strong sandwich/wrap/grab-and-go offer”.

Joe Brennan guides readers through the latest changes in regulation of investments and payments, getting behind a series of bewildering acronyms to explain how the new rules are intended to protect consumer and offer greater choice.

Time has run out for UK building giant Carillion which was locked in talks with the UK government over the weekend about a possible rescue after a series of business disasters. It was reported on Monday morning that the company is to enter into compulsory liquidation.

Chris Johns assesses the prospect for interest rates in the coming year and cautions that central bankers might give more weight to economies’ need to grow – not least to dampen down populist anger – rather than focusing overly on the threat of inflation.