Chicken producer Moy Park paid £143m dividend to US parent as it cut 1,000 jobs

Poultry company Moy Park employs more than 5,000 people in the North and more than 10,000 when its operations across Europe are included. Photograph: Frantzesco Kangaris/Bloomberg

Moy Park, the Co Armagh-based chicken producer, raised dividend payments to its US parent by almost 50 per cent last year to £143 million (€168.7 million) as it slashed its headcount in Northern Ireland and cut more than 1,000 jobs across Europe.

New accounts for the company, which is part of the US poultry group Pilgrim’s Pride, also reveal that operating profits at the Craigavon-headquartered entity climbed by 34.4 per cent to £134.5 million in 2025 from £102.7 million in 2024.

Moy Park substantially reduced headcount across its European operations last year as it restructured the business. In the UK, France and Northern Ireland, the company employed an average of 7,960 people in 2025, a reduction of 1,092 from the previous year, concentrated mostly in the UK and Ireland.

Still, the chicken producer’s employee-related costs increased slightly to £321.6 million in 2025. In a report attached to the filings, the directors said that redundancy payments increased employee costs relative to headcount in the year.

However, they said the transition from a seven-day to a five-day production schedule will “reduce wages” in the future.

The directors said Moy Park, “the industry-leading manufacturer of organic, free-range and higher welfare chicken”, supplies branded and own-label poultry products to retailers and food service businesses throughout the UK, Ireland and Europe. It also produces beef products, vegetarian products and desserts.

Moy Park is also one of Northern Ireland’s largest companies, working with 700 farms globally. It has 35 million chickens on the ground at any given time.

Turnover increased by 9 per cent to more than £2.1 billion in the year.

The company paid a £143 million dividend to its US parent in 2025, up from £98.3 million in 2024, an increase of more than 45 per cent year-on-year.

“Moy Park made significant progress in 2025 by focusing on driving operational improvements and securing contracts with key customers,” the directors said in their report. “Moy Park’s trading models and customer negotiations, together with commodity deflation towards the end of 2025, offset higher labour costs.”

Moy Park also invested in its factory infrastructure.

The directors noted that the group is “exposed” to commodity price fluctuations. Global poultry prices increased by between 2 and 3 per cent in 2025.

Moy Park incurred raw materials costs of more than £1 billion in 2025, up by almost 10 per cent from 2024.

The company,traces its roots back to the setting up of a small farming company in Co Tyrone, and has had several owners over the past three decades.

It was acquired by US food giant OSI Group, best known as a meat supplier of McDonald’s in 1996 before being sold on to Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig 12 years later.

The then heavily-indebted Marfrig sold the business to Brazil’s largest food processing company JBS in 2015. JBS sold the business in a $1.5 billion (€1.38 billion) deal in 2017. The buyer was US-based chicken producer Pilgrim’s Pride, which is more than 80 per cent owned by JBS.