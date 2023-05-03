More than a third of pig products in food service industry not Irish, analysis finds

More than one in three pig products in the Irish food service sector does not come from Irish pig meat, according to a DNA analysis conducted on behalf of The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA)

On Wednesday, the IFA published the results of the Irish Foodservice DNA Verified Survey for 2022, which found a high level of compliance at retail level, but a lower levels of Irish pig produce in the service sector.

A total of 582 samples were across 2022, with over one quarter of the samples tested being identified as a non-assignment of Irish pig meat.

Some 181 samples were tested from retailers, with 97 per cent of those samples coming back as assignments of Irish pig meat.

The remaining 401 samples were tested from the Irish food service, which included 34 individual outlets. It is estimated that these companies have a combined reach of 2,600 locations nationwide.

The food service sector includes fast-food restaurants, hotels, service stations, deli counters and butchers.

Tim Cullinan, IFA President, said the Irish food service is not supporting Irish pig meat.

“They must now come forward and close the gap on the benchmark which Irish retailers have set,” he said.

“The Irish pig sector continues to experience turbulent times, and the results of this survey highlight where the support must come from to help pig farms overcome the 18 months of decline in price.”

Mr Cullinan said there has been progress in the retail sector since the DNA survey system was established 11 years ago. “It’s about supporting jobs, and I think it’s very important, like all sectors in agriculture, supporting jobs in rural Ireland, supporting people to stay in rural Ireland, has never been more important,” he added.

In late 2021, the IFA National Pigs Committee, led by the chairman Roy Gallie, initiated a “farmer-led DNA testing scheme” of the food service sector. The purpose of this testing was to indicate areas of food service that had room to improve.

“While this is just year one verified testing, the results have confirmed our suspicions that the food service sector is not supportive of Irish product,” Mr Gallie said.

The survey also showed the breakdown of pork products being offered by the food service outlets and how they ranked, with premium cuts of pork testing the best at 85 per cent Irish.

Ham came in next at 65 per cent, with typical breakfast products such as rashers and bacon testing at 55 per cent Irish.

“Some results have identified cases where businesses advertise products as Irish, but when tested, this is proven to be false and this is hugely disappointing,” Mr Gallie said.

“These companies are marketing themselves off the back of the high-standards of production which Irish pig farms hold, and for them to undermine that label is unacceptable.”

He added: “We have written to a number of businesses on the matter and have plans to further increase the testing over the coming weeks and months.”