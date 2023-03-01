Glanbia reports record €5.6bn revenue on back of strong US sales

Food group Glanbia posted record revenues and profit for 2022 on the back of strong sales of its performance nutrition products in the US while announcing a deal to sell its cheese business to partner Leprino Foods for €160 million.

The Killkenny-based company generated revenues of €5.6 billion for the 12 months to the end of December, it said in a statement. This was up 21.2 per cent on a constant currency basis from the figure of €4.2 billion in 2021.

Profit after tax for the year rose to €256.8 million from €167.4 million while its adjusted earnings per share grew by 17.6 per cent to 104.02 cent.

Managing director Siobhán Talbot said the company’s “highest ever annual earnings performance” was “achieved despite unprecedented inflationary headwinds and was led by the strong performance of the Optimum Nutrition brand, growing US consumption by 30.8 per cent in 2022, and continued good delivery by our GN Nutritional Solutions business.”

“This 2022 result underpinned the delivery of the group targets set out in 2018 for the period 2018 to 2022. Looking forward, our strategic focus on ‘better nutrition’ growth platforms is clear and we are confident that it will drive sustained growth in the coming years, delivering the targets set out at our recent capital markets event,” she said.

Glanbia’s record performance came on the back strong sales of its performance nutrition products, which include various powders for gym goers. Glanbia said branded sales grew by 14.6 per cent in 2022, comprising a 2.1 per cent decline in volumes and 16.7 per cent increase in prices. Sales of its leading Optimum Nutrition brand was particularly strong in the US (with consumption up 30.8 per cent), which helped offset weaker sales of its SlimFast brand.

The Glanbia board is recommending a final dividend of 19.28 cent per share which brings the total dividend for the year to 32.21 cent per share, a 10 per cent increase on prior year.

It said this total dividend represents a payout ratio of 31 per cent of 2022 adjusted earnings per share, which is within the board’s target of 25-35 per cent.

The food group also announced the that it had signed a non-binding agreement for Leprino Foods to acquire full ownership of Glanbia Cheese, a leading mozzarella maker in Europe, comprising Glanbia Cheese UK and Glanbia Cheese EU.

It is expected that Glanbia plc will receive initial cash consideration in excess of €160 million (inclusive of repayment of shareholder loans) for the sale of its stake, “with the possibility of additional contingent consideration of up to €25 million over the next three years, dependent on business performance”.

Glanbia Cheese has three manufacturing facilities – Llangefni in Wales, Magheralin in Northern Ireland and Portlaoise, Ireland.

After the deal, the existing team will continue to manage the business, led by chief executive Paul Vernon and his senior management team, with no disruption to day-to-day operations.

Commenting, Mike Durkin, president and chief executive of Leprino Foods said: “Having successfully partnered with Glanbia since 2000, we are proud of the high-quality business that we have helped build.”