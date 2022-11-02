Poultry farmers ordered to keep flocks indoors from Monday over bird flu fears

The Department of Agriculture has ordered all bird flocks to be confined indoors from Monday. File photograph: Yves Logghe/AP

Poultry farmers have been ordered to keep bird flocks confined indoors, as fears spread of significant outbreaks of bird flu.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced an order to farmers and flock keepers to keep poultry and captive birds indoors, to prevent them mixing with wild birds and catching avian flu.

The regulations, under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013, are due to come into force on November 7th.

The move comes as Europe is facing a major outbreak of avian flu, a highly contagious virus among birds. It has already been found to have killed wild birds in Ireland.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr McConalogue said the measures came as there was an “increasing risk to all poultry flocks”, and as a result to the the poultry industry from the current strain of the disease.

The department previously confirmed cases of the disease had been found in wild birds along the Irish coast in July, with a recent case detected in a wild bird found inland.

There had also been outbreaks of the new strain of bird flu in captive flocks in coastal areas of Dublin and Wicklow.

The department said outbreaks of the highly pathogenic bird flu had been detected in poultry flocks in the UK, as well as other countries in Europe.

The department previously issued a similar confinement order over bird flu fears in November last year.

Officials stated there was no evidence of any risk to humans from eating poultry at present, following the recent cases in wild birds.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) said while the avian flu causes serious disease in birds, the risk of infection to humans was considered very low.

However, the department advised the public not to touch sick or dead wild birds and instead to report cases to its relevant regional veterinary offices.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) earlier said poultry farmers were on high alert over the growing threat of bird flu to flocks.

Nigel Sweetman, the IFA’s national poultry chairman, said the first inland case of bird flu had been detected in Co Cavan.

“High vigilance is what’s called for, we all operate to a very high level of bio security and I’d be calling on all poultry farmers to observe the utmost degree of security,” he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

Mr Sweetman said that there was always a danger of wild birds coming into contact with free range birds on farms. He said the IFA would welcome the order to keep bird flocks indoors, as the threat to free range birds was a “big danger”.

To date, 47 million birds in Europe and 48 million birds in the US have either died or been slaughtered because of bird influenza, he said.