Heavy rain follows the sunshine at the National Ploughing Championships

Persistent rain has been falling on the final day of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The third and final day of the National Ploughing Championships has kicked off with heavy rain falling on the site in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

The first two days of the event were sunny and dry and while there are puddles in some of the car parks, the site has stood up well to the change in the weather.

Some 115,500 people attended on Wednesday, a record for a single day, leading to long traffic jams in and out of Ratheniska.

The final day of the World Ploughing Championships is also today with the winners to be announced this evening.

Ireland’s largest fuel supplier, Certa, said emissions from the generators on site will be down by 90 per cent on previous championships. Instead of diesel, the generators are using commercial biofuel made from plant-waste matter such as canola and algae.

A Kilkenny company, IAM agricultural machinery has won the prestigious machine of the year at the championships for their Farmdroid FD20 product - an automatic seeding and weeding robot.

A man takes cover as rain falls during the final day of the National Ploughing Championships. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The State’s first apprenticeship scheme for farmers was announced by the Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris at the event on Thursday.

Traditionally apprenticeship schemes in farming, horticulture and fishing have not been allowed because of opposition from the industries involved who feared it would impact the family nature of many of such jobs, which are passed on through the generations. However, this has now changed with the Higher Education Authority Bill.

Mr Harris said there will be three apprenticeship programmes in farming which will accept students from the new academic year. He said the apprenticeship programmes would give young people an option to pursue a career in farming through further education.

“Farming is a great career for people and these apprenticeship programmes will help create the next generation of farmers,” he said.

Last year was a record for apprenticeships in Ireland with some 8,607 taken up. The Government is aiming for 10,000 apprenticeships a year to be taken up by 2025.

Mr Harris said the specific number will be determined by demand, but there will be a €2,000 incentive for each farmer who decides to take on an apprentice.

In response to the problem of student accommodation, Mr Harris said a number of third level colleges have planning permission to build, but have not done so to date. The Government is making direct funding available to third level institutions to building accommodation, he said, adding that there will also be a cost of living package for students and their families in the coming budget.