Falling house prices, Zara’s Irish profits, and Barclays Irish plans post Brexit

The price of luxury homes in Dublin has fallen for the first time since 2013, as uncertainty around Brexit combined with an easing of pent-up demand saw property valuations actually fall in the year to September 2018. Fiona Reddan reports.

They say retail is dead but latest accounts filed here by Zara owner Inditex show it trebled its profits last year across its Irish network of 23 stores. Mark Paul has all the details.

British bank Barclays will ask the UK’s high court in the coming months to allow it transfer business worth about €250 billion to the Republic as the lender steps up its Brexit preparations, according to Barry O’Halloran.

Developer Philip Gannon yesterday cancelled a €20 million plan to transform the old ferry terminal in Dún Laoghaire into a technology campus, saying the scheme would not be rekindled, even if licensing problems cited as an obstacle to it are overcome. Mark Paul reports.

In her weekly column, Fiona Reddan warns borrowers who used a broker to get their mortgage and who are now considering switching to another lender to check the fine print first as there might be a nasty financial surprise awaiting them.

