Falling foul of Trump, tax-free workers and good times for Sisk

The war of words over trade tariffs revved up a notch Tuesday with US President Donald Trump turning on one of his own favoured businesses - motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson – after it said retaliatory EU tariffs were forcing it to move some production out of the United States. Suzanne Lynch reports from Washington where the president promised to punish the “rogue” corporate for “quitting” by taxing it “like never before”.

Up to a million workers may pay no income tax this year, according to Revenue estimates. Fiona Reddan reports on figures that suggest 37 per cent of workers are outside the tax net.

Profits jumped 73 per cent last year atbuilder Sisk, writes Barry O’Halloran. That included a substantial one-off gain relating to historical contracts but CEO Stephen Bowcott said that, for the second year in a row, every project undertaken was profitable.

The Law Society is calling on Government to revamp the Fair Deal nursing home scheme in the budget to help free up vacant homes and address the housing crisis. Fiona Reddan has the details.

Advertising revenue fell by €5.6 million at the TV and radio operations of broadcaster RTÉ last year, the company’s annual report revealed, but that didn’t stop it sharply cutting losses to €6.4 million overall, writes Barry O’Halloran.

Business has finally found its voice in the face of Brexit, writes Cliff Taylor. And while it’s not before time, the vitriolic response from some British ministers and another intemperate comment from foreign secretary Boris Johnson shows why many have, to date, kept their heads down.

Uber is back. Well, it never quite went away but it was facing a ban from the streets of London until a magistrate accepted yesterday that it had comprehensively reformed its business. The taxi hailing app now has a 15-month “probationary” licence.

Down at the inquiry into how the Irish Nationwide Building Society collapsed, proceedings descended to the realms of farce as former boss Michael Fingleton denied being a member of the lender’s credit committee that was supposed to monitor major loans and borrowers – despite the board voting him on to it.

