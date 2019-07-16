Fake fibre ads, taxpayers and Ryanair airports, and the best restaurant deals

Irish telcos may soon face a clampdown on how they market their broadband products amid a spike in complaints about so-called “fake fibre” adverts. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Taxpayers may be propping up almost one quarter of EU airports served by Ryanair, including Derry, Kerry and Knock, a report from lobby group Transport & Environment claims. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Larry Goodman continues to build his stake in Green Reit, the Irish property group that is up for sale. Peter Hamilton reports.

The early bird can capture the best restaurant deals, according to Fiona Reddan in her personal finance feature.

In her weekly column, Laura Slattery suggests that August is no longer the month of silly season and reflects on other trends impacting on the fast-paced world of media.

