Euro zone wage growth and US Fed's interest rate decision

MONDAY

Indicators: euro zone labour cost index and wage growth (Q1).

Meetings: Wind Energy Science Conference (University College Cork); Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to launch former Central Bank governor Patrick Honohan’s book Currency, Credit and Crisis: Central Banking in Ireland and Europe (Institute of International and European Affairs, North Great George’s Street, Dublin).

There has been much recent focus on Irish waters, how they are used and how they might be. Last week a survey by PwC found marine energy – both offshore wind and ocean energy – to be the most commonly cited opportunity for the maritime industry. It was placed well ahead of marine tourism and leisure, sea-fisheries and processing, marine biotechnology and shipping and maritime transport.

That will be a very welcome context for this year’s Wind Energy Science Conference in Cork, beginning on Monday, an event pitched as an open forum to explore the latest developments in the science, spot emerging trends and potential collaborations. Aimed at attracting as wide a disciplinary interest as possible, the conference will examine a range of areas including turbine technology, wind to wire power systems, safety and reliability, offshore energy and social and economic policy.

A formidable agenda promises some 700 talks in 140 sessions across eight industry themes over four days.

TUESDAY

Results: Adobe.

Indicators: euro zone economic sentiment index (June), inflation (May); German PPI (May), economic sentiment index (June), current conditions (June); US housing starts and building permits (May).

WEDNESDAY

Results: Berkeley Group, Barnes & Noble.

Indicators: euro zone construction output (April); UK PPI output and input (May), inflation (May), retail price index (May); US economic projections.

Meetings: US Fed interest rate decision; Dublin Chamber’s Discover the Power of Artificial Intelligence business breakfast (Dublin Chamber, Clare Street, Dublin).

THURSDAY

Indicators: euro zone consumer confidence flash (June); UK retail sales (May), Bank of England quantitative easing.

Meetings: Bank of England interest rate decision; Federation of International Banks in Ireland (FIBI) International Banking Conference (Westin Hotel, Dublin); Energy Ireland Conference (Croke Park, Dublin); Southeast Digital Picnic conference (Wells House, Gorey, Co Wexford); RebelCon software engineering conference (Clayton Hotel, Cork City); AIB Merchant Services Retail in the Digital Age event (Clayton Hotel, Dublin Airport).

FRIDAY

Indicators: Irish wholesale price index (May); euro zone composite, services and manufacturing PMI flash (June); UK public sector net borrowing (May), industrial trends orders (June); German composite, services and manufacturing PMI flash (June); US composite, services and manufacturing PMI flash (June).

Meetings: Property Industry Ireland Conference (Marker Hotel, Grand Canal Square, Dublin); Society for the Advancement of Consulting inaugural conference (Guinness Enterprise Centre, Taylors Lane, Dublin).

In any environment where demand is high but supply capacity is low, innovation is a buzz word. It is certainly the case at the 2019 Property Industry Ireland Conference, which is focused on how housing and commercial property might be provided into the future.

Last month research by the property website Daft.ie found the number of rental properties had reached a record low, while rents themselves had hit record highs, a succinct if disturbing snapshot of this supply-demand conundrum.

Meanwhile, the need for large-scale supply of commercial office space was neatly summed up in the debate over a planned extension to the “Salesforce Tower” in Dublin’s Docklands.

Developers may have been a momentary dirty word in the Irish economic zeitgeist, but development itself remains as essential as always.

Speakers at Friday’s conference include Mark FitzGerald, chairman of Sherry FitzGerald; David O’Connor, chairman of Property Industry Ireland; Sir David Higgins, adviser to the board of Quintain; David Birkbeck, chief executive of Design for Homes; and Léan Doody, associate director and digital property and cities leader at Arup.