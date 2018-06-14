ESRI seeks new way of doing things, Nama readies for €250m sale and Silicon Valley versus Dublin

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) wants the Government to adopt a new set of national accounts to weed out the distorting effects of multinational activity on the Irish economy. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

State assets agency Nama could put an estimated €250 million in loans linked to late developer Owen O’Callaghan on the market in coming weeks, reports Barry O’Halloran, who also tells us that Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe could wind up Nama in 2020, despite hints from the organisation’s chairman Frank Daly that its work should continue for several years.

The use of social media to consume news has started to fall, a report by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism suggests, writes Laura Slattery. In Ireland, usage of Facebook for news slipped 3 percentage points to 38 per cent compared to 2017, while in the US, news consumption via Facebook fell 9 percentage points to 39 per cent.

Teeling Whiskey has welcomed more than 300,000 visitors to its distillery in the Liberties in Dublin since opening in 2015, generating revenues of close to €9 million for the company, its founder Jack Teeling has revealed, writes Ciaran Hancock.

The Federal Reserve lifted interest rates by a quarter point and signalled that two more increases are likely in 2018 as policymakers gave a bullish assessment of the US economy amid accelerating growth and rapid job creation.

Our resident sage Cantillon ponders the Catch 22 at the heart of the Irish economy ,wonders if Paddy Cosgrave has mellowed and just what are Paschal Donohoe and Frank Daly really saying?

Financial services group Investec is planning to cut five roles from its institutional equities unit inDublin, which it plans to integrate more with its operation in the UK, reports Ciaran Hancock

Karlin Lillington says relax, in no way is Dublin more expensive than Silicon Valley.There’s anapp for everything, but what are the essentials for getting your job done? Ciara O’Brien guides you through getting the most out of the latest apps to ease your workload. Ciara also hears Square’s chief financial officer Sarah Friar’s view on gender imbalance.

A study by the Universities of Copenhagen and Berkeley, California, has labelled Ireland “the world’s biggest tax haven”. It’s discussed on the latest episode of the Inside Business podcast. Also on the podcast, Nama’s annual report and the latest on Brexit.

Charlie Taylor finds that hair salons are embracing tech.

