ESRI calls for State investment in housing and is public wifi safe?

A major public investment in housing financed through additional borrowing is needed to address the State’s housing crisis, the Economic and Social Research Institute has said. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

PricewaterhouseCoopers has advised the Government to extend tax breaks to international investment funds focused on green issues, to help make Ireland a “hub” for green finance. Mark Paul reports.

Total services activity increased at the fastest pace in more than five years in May, while cost pressures on Irish service-sector companies reached their highest point in almost 13 years, according to the latest purchasing managers’ index survey from AIB, reports Laura Slattery.

Irish digital services provider Auxilion is to create 110 new jobs, as it targets increased revenue in the next three years. Ciara O’Brien reports.

Spending on flights almost tripled in May compared with April, among Ireland’s 1.3 million customers of digital payments platform Revolut, writes Mark Paul. The company’s monthly breakdown of its customers’ buying habits shows the trend was most apparent in those aged over 55, suggesting that older vaccinated cohorts are preparing to resume international travel.

Ciara O’Brien finds out whether it is risky to use a free public wifi hotspot and also reviews the Bosch Tassimo MyWay 2 coffee pod machine.

Karlin Lillington argues that the US really needs a strong, coherent federal data privacy law and that the UK has laws, but questionable implementation.

Chris Horn has some ideas on what should take up the mantle of the Digital Hub.

Cantillon wonders why we get hung up over such a small tax like the property one and points out that reading Eddie O’Connor ’s book would have pre-empted the Africa controversy.

Frank Dillon finds out how free thinking and openness to surprise can drive innovation.

On our Inside Business podcast Sinead Lambert, owner of Sol Rio restaurant in Westport, joins presenter Ciarán Hancock to discuss her reopening plans for the summer ahead and the mysterious shortage of staff for key positions in the hospitality trade. Plus: Cliff Taylor on the Government’s €3.5 billion stimulus plan and reforms of the Local Property Tax.

