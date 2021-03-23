Wind responsible for 51% of State’s electricity last month

Gas demand fell 3 per cent last month as strong wind generation outweighed demand increases from industrial users. However, demand for the year-to-date is up 5 per cent new figures show.

Favourable weather conditions in February led to wind generation accounting for 51 per cent of the country’s electricity requirements – the second highest contribution on record.

At its peak, wind provided 75 per cent of demand with a low of 9 per cent during the month.

Figures compiled by Gas Networks Ireland show gas demand rose in some industry sectors in February, including in health-focused settings – hospitals (10.9 per cent), medical devices (11.9 per cent) and pharma (7 per cent) – while manufacturing rose 21 per cent in comparison to the same month last year.

The impact of Covid-19 however was evident with demand remaining low in areas such as education (-5 per cent) and offices (-12 per cent).

Gas demand for residential customers was down 6 per cent in the month but is up 5 per cent in the year-to-date.

Demand for gas in transport rose by nearly 20 per cent between January and February and Gas Networks Ireland said it has recently launched a €2.9 million fund to support Irish haulage companies to switch from diesel vehicles to cleaner compressed natural gas vehicles.

Gas demand for power generation is up by 2 per cent since the start of the year, the latest figures show.