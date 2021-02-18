Wind generated almost 40% of Republic’s electricity in 2020

Wind energy generated almost 40 per cent of the electricity used in the Republic last year, figures released on Thursday show.

Industry body Wind Energy Ireland – formerly the Irish Wind Energy Association – says in its annual report that members are meeting a growing share of electricity demand in the State.

In 2020 wind energy supplied 36.3 per cent of the electricity used in the Republic, up from 32.5 per cent the previous year.

According to the industry group, the total amount of electricity generated by wind last year was 10.73 million mega watt hours (MWh – a measure of the power used over an hour). The average family home uses 4.6 MWh a-year.

Dr David Connolly, chief executive, Wind Energy Ireland, maintained that wind cut greenhouse gas emissions and the wholesale price of electricity.

“At the start of 2020 we passed a significant milestone as wind outperformed gas across a full quarter for the first time ever and we did it again in the last three months of the year,” he said.

Dr Connolly added that wind energy allowed the Republic meet its target of generating 40 per cent of electricity from renewables last year.