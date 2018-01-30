Viridian looks to close two Dublin power stations

The owner of a generating plant facing closure in a shake-up of the electricity market is warning that the move could threaten Dublin’s power supplies.

Energia owner Viridian has told national grid operator, Eirgrid, that it may be forced to shut both its power plants in Huntstown, Co Dublin, after one failed to qualify for new payments that will be made once the electricity market is re-organised in May.

In a statement, Viridian said it continues to believe that its plants are “critical to the security of supply in the Dublin area”.

The company added that it was in constructive talks with Eirgrid, the Government and the Commission for Regulation of Utilities over the issue.

“However, meaningful substantive engagement will be required to find a timely solution for the Huntstown plants,” it said.

Viridian put 40 workers at Huntstown on protective notice on Friday after learning that one of its two facilities at the site did not qualify for the new capacity payments, meant to compensate electricity companies for maintaining and investing in power generators.