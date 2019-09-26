UK judge to allow Nigeria to appeal ruling on $9.6bn P&ID case

A UK judge on Thursday gave Nigeria permission to seek to overturn a ruling that would have allowed an Irish-founded company to seek to seize more than $9 billion (€8.2 billion) in assets.

The judge also granted Nigeria’s request for a stay on any asset seizures while its legal challenge is pending, but ordered it to pay $200 million to the court within 60 days to ensure the stay.

The original decision on August 16th converted an arbitration award held by firm Process & Industrial Developments (P&ID) to a legal judgment, which would allow the British Virgin Islands-based firm to try to seize international assets.

P&ID was founded by Irish investors Michael Quinn and Brendan Cahill. The dispute with Nigeria relates to a failed 2010 deal to develop a gas-processing plant. Nigeria now alleges the contract was won corruptly and the project was never meant to succeed. P&ID denies any wrongdoing. – Reuters/Bloomberg