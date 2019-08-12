Tullow shares jump 16% following Guyana find

Shares in Tullow Oil jumped 16 per cent after the company said it had made a “substantial and high value oil discovery” off the coast of Guyana.

In a statement, the London-listed explorer said that its Jethro-1 exploration well, drilled on the Orinduik licence offshore Guyana, was found to comprise “high quality oil bearing sandstone reservoirs”, which it said is likely to contain more recoverable oil than previously forecast.

Tullow shares were up 16.3 per cent at £2.08 in London in early morning trading on Monday.

“This substantial and high value oil discovery in Guyana is an outcome of the significant technical and commercial focus which has underpinned the reset of our exploration portfolio,” Paul McDade, chief executive, said.

“ It is an excellent start to our drilling campaign in the highly prolific Guyana oil province. We look forward to drilling both the Joe and Carapa prospects in our 2019 drilling campaign and the material follow-up exploration potential in both the Orinduik and Kanuku licences,” he said.

Tullow said that the discovery “significantly de-risks” other tertiary age prospects on the Orinduik licence, with drilling commecing later this month on other areas.

Tullow Guyana is the operator of the Orinduik block with a 60 per cent stake, while Total E&P Guyana holds 25 per cent with the remaining 15 per cent being held by Eco(Atlantic) Guyana.