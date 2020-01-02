Tullow shares drop after drilling results fall short of expectations

Tullow Oil shares dropped again on Thursday after the FTSE 250 explorer announced drilling results for an offshore well in Guyana that fell short of expectations, putting further pressure on the struggling stock.

The oil and gas group’s share price fell as much as 20 per cent shortly after the open in London after Tullow said net pay - the thickness of the oil reservoir - at its Carapa-1 well off Guyana was below its pre-drill forecasts. It later narrowed those losses to trade down 6 per cent.

“While net pay and reservoir development at this location are below our pre-drill estimates, we are encouraged to find good quality oil which proves the extension of the prolific Cretaceous play into our acreage,” said Mark MacFarlane, Tullow’s chief operating officer.

Job Langbroek, an analyst at Davies stockbrokers, described the oil quality as “very acceptable” but that the reservoir thickness was “sub-optimal and not commercial”.

Tullow warned in November that two other discoveries in Guyana contained heavy oil, prompting fears that the projects would be difficult to commercialise.

Thursday’s drilling results come after a difficult 2019 for the group, which saw its stock price fall nearly 70 per cent as it was repeatedly forced to cut its production outlook and parted ways with its chief executive and head of exploration.

The Carapa-1 well falls within the Kanuku block off the coast of Guyana, which is 37.5 per cent owned by Tullow. A further 37.5 per cent stake is held by the operator, Spain’s Repsol, and France’s Total owns the remaining 25 per cent.

- The Financial Times Limited