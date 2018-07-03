Tullow Oil to pay $140m following row over contract

Irish explorer Tullow Oil has been hit with a fee of about $140 million following a row over the termination of a contract in Ghana.

The company was issued with the fine following a judgment in the English Commercial Court after a case was brought against its wholly owned subsidiary Tullow Ghana by Seadrill Ghana Operations.

The court ruled that Tullow was not entitled to terminate its West Leo rig contract with Seadrill on December 4th, 2016, by invoking the contract’s force majeure provisions.

Tullow was ordered to pay Seadrill a contractual termination fee and other standby fees that accrued in the 60 days prior to termination of the contract. These fees amount to approximately $254 million.

Tullow expects to be required to pay these fees within the next two weeks with the explorer liable for a net amount of approximately $140 million, which compares with the provision of $128 million made in its 2017 annual report and accounts.

“Tullow is disappointed with the decision and maintains the view that it was right to terminate the West Leo contract for force majeure,” the company said in a statement. “Tullow will now examine its options, including seeking leave to appeal the judgment.”

Separately, Tullow is in dispute with oil and gas exploration company Kosmos at the International Chamber of Commerce over its share of the liability of any costs related to the use of the West Leo rig beyond October 1st, 2016.

The arbitration tribunal’s decision is expected shortly.

Tullow Oil last week reported production and revenues in line with expectations, while chief executive Paul McDade said the company had performed strongly in 2018 so far.

“With substantially reduced gearing and financial discipline embedded across the group, we are now able to focus on the growth of the business,” he said.

Aside from increasing activity across west Africa, he said the company continued to make “good progress towards sanctioning our developments in east Africa”.

“Having refreshed the exploration portfolio, we are about to embark on a multi-year frontier drilling campaign targeting high-impact prospects in Africa and South America,” he said. “There is much to look forward to for the remainder of the year and beyond.”