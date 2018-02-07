Tullow Oil reports surprise profit after three years in the red

Irish explorer Tullow Oil reported on Wednesday a surprise annual operating profit after three years in the red and said it expected the first oil from Kenya in 2021 or 2022.

The London-listed company is targeting East Africa as its next frontier after developing two large fields in Ghana earlier this decade.

Tullow entered Kenya in 2010 and has more 48,000 square kilometres of acreage in the state.

It said after appraisal drilling and well tests at the South Lokichar basin, it estimated the land-locked basin to contain 560 million barrels of oil in 2C recoverable resource, compared with an earlier resource estimate of 750 million barrels.

Tullow and its partners proposed to begin with the development of the Amosing and Ngamia fields and construct a processing facility with a capacity of 60,000 to 80,000 barrels per day (bopd), which would be exported via pipeline to the coastal town of Lamu.

The company expects to reach a final investment decision on the project by 2019 and first oil production by 2021-22, it said.

Tullow’s net debt fell 27 per cent to $3.5 billion as higher revenue allowed the company to end the year with $543 million of free cash flow. The company also forecast 2018 capital expenditure of $460 million, which was more than double its spending in 2017 of $225 million.

Tullow reported an operating profit of $22 million for the year ended December 31st, compared with a loss of $755 million in 2016, helped by higher production and cost cuts.

Analysts were expecting a loss of $103.6 million, according to a company-compiled consensus. Working interest production was 32 per cent higher at an average of 94,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 2017.

It forecast 2018 production in the range of 86,000 to 95,000 boepd.

In a note, an analyst with Davy said the core messaging in Tullow Oil’s 2017 performance review “highlights improved operational stability and cost controls, debt reduction and also the first pointers to the next phase of growth”.

“We agree with this and think that Tullow is in a much better position now than a year ago,” he said.

“We also think that the return of the growth function in the group is sensible and controlled. In particular, the steps towards monetisation of its earlier discoveries – most recently, the plans for a Kenya development – are accretive and positive for shareholders.” -Reuters