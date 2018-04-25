Tullow Oil points to ‘strong progress’ in 2018

Tullow Oil said on Wednesday that it continues to make “strong progress” in 2018, and is generating free cash flow from its production assets in west Africa.

In a trading update ahead of the group’s agm today in London, the group pointed to “strong production” at its TEN field in Ghana, and full year guidance on track at 82,000-90,000 bopd. Drilling at the Ntomme field in TEN is also under way, while the resources group has also made progress on its final invesmtent decision in Kenya.

Tullow redued its net debt to $3.4 billion as of March 31st, and said it has “current headroom and free cash of approximately $1 billion”. Its 2018 capital expenditure forecast of $460 million remains unchanged, the company said.

Paul McDade, chief executive with Tullow Oil, said that the company continues to make “ strong progress in 2018” as it continues to generate free cash flow from its high-return production assets in west Africa.

“The drilling programme is now under way at the TEN and Jubilee fields in Ghana and we remain on track to deliver on our existing production guidance. In east Africa, our Ugandan and Kenyan developments are on track for final investment decisions in 2018 and 2019 respectively and we are preparing for the start of our multi-year exploration programme across our diverse portfolio of exploration prospects in Africa and South America. The progress we have made is due to the hard work and financial discipline of the team and the support of our shareholders, allowing us to focus on growing our business and delivering returns,” he said.

Tullow also announced some details on its board; Dorothy Thompson, who was recently appointed as independent non-executive director and chair-designate, is to succeed Aidan Heavey, Tullow’s current chairman and founder,July 20th 2018. Mr Heavey will retire, after more than 30 years with the company, from the board at the same time. In addition, Kevin Massie will step down as company secretary to pursue another role in Tullow, with Adam Holland, currently deputy company secretary & senior legal advisor, taking up the role of company secretary.