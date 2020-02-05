Tullow Oil plans to cut third of staff and close Dublin office

Tullow Oil is working on restructuring plans that may involve cutting a third of its global workforce and the closure of its office in Dublin, which has about 55 staff.

“Tullow confirms that it has begun a re-structuring of its global business and will enter into a consultation process with affected staff,” a spokesman for the company said on Wednesday.

“The re-structuring follows Tullow’s announcement in December that its oil production and associated revenues in 2020 and beyond would be lower than forecast.”

Tullow estimates that the measures will deliver “considerable savings” and the group’s workforce may reduce by approximately a third globally with potential office closures in Dublin and Cape Town among a number of measures to reduce costs and overheads, he said.

Slump

The move would reduce the embattled oil explorer’s total workforce to around 650 people, according to Reuters, which first reported elements of the plan.

Tullow Oil saw its shares slump 64 per cent in 2019 as a result of exploration, production disappointments and the exit of its chief executive and exploration director.

The company said in November that oil discovered recently off the coast of Guyana in South America was found to be heavy and high in sulphur, making it costly, and possibly commercially unviable, to extract.

Weeks later, Tullow cut its oil production forecasts for the coming years due to issues at its key Ghana projects, suspended its dividend, and announced that its chief executive Paul McDade and its exploration director Angus McCoss had quit.

It emerged last month that Tullow, which was founded by Irishman Aidan Heavey, is seeking to sell down its stake in Kenyan oil exploration blocks.

The cost-cutting plan would allow Tullow to cut its annual net administration costs by around a fifth to $80 million (€72.6 million), according to Reuters.