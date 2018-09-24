Tullow Oil forced to abandon well after finding water

Shares in Irish-based explorer Tullow Oil have recovered following a dip on Friday after the company was forced to abandon a well off the coast of Namibia.

Tullow said in a statement to Euronext Dublin, formerly the Irish Stock Exchange, on Monday that it encountered “non-commercial hydrocarbons” and that the well was being “plugged and abandoned”.

The Cormorant-1 exploration well in Namibia has been drilled to a total depth of 3,855 metres. Sandstones were encountered in the well but they proved to be water bearing. Wet gas signatures, indicative of oil, were also encountered.

“Important geological data has been gained from this well, and, in combination with high quality 3D seismic data, will provide valuable insights into the prospectivity of the Group’s Namibian acreage,” said Tullow.

The well was drilled by the Ocean Rig Poseidon drillship in a water depth of 548 metres. Following a farm-out in 2017, Tullow’s net expenditure on the well is expected to be approximately $5 million.

Tullow operates the licence with 35 per cent equity and is partnered by ONGC Videsh Ltd (30 per cent), Pancontinental Oil & Gas (30 per cent) and Paragon (5 per cent).

Tullow Oil exploration director Angus McCoss said the company would analyse the data is has gathered before deciding how to proceed.

“The Cormorant-1 frontier exploration well was a bold attempt to open a new oil play in this area of Tullow’s offshore Namibia acreage,” he said. “Gas readings while drilling continue to support the concept that there is a working oil system in the area.

“As a result, following the conclusion of operations, we will analyse the data gathered before deciding on any future activity. While this is not the outcome that we had hoped for, the efficiency of our drilling and our risk management processes resulted in low financial exposure to this well.”