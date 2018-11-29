Tullow Oil back in the black after posting first profit in three years

Tullow Oil posted its first operating profit for three years on Wednesday as rising crude prices and higher than expected production helped boost its cash flow and reduce debt.

The Africa-focused oil and gas company said it was in a strong position “to reset” its portfolio and expand the business through exploration. East Africa will become a key frontier for the group, notably a significant prospect in Kenya, which could start producing as early as 2021.

“We are starting a multiyear, multi-campaign programme at the end of this year where we will get back to the high-impact exploration drilling which we are well known for,” said Paul McDade, Tullow chief executive.

After developing significant fields in Ghana, east Africa will now come to the fore as Tullow looks to develop the onshore South Lokichar basin in Kenya. Tullow said it estimated the prospect held 560m barrels of proven and probable resources, and up to 1.2billion of recoverable resources.

It hopes to make a final investment decision in 2019 with first oil flowing in 2021/22. Tullow holds a 50 per cent stake in the development but will look to reduce this once a final decision has been taken, said Mr McDade.

Tullow reported an operating profit of $22 million for the year ended December 2017, compared with a loss of $755million in 2016 and ahead of analyst forecasts, on revenues of $1.7billion. Free cash flow rose to $543 million, up from $792 million the year before, and net debt fell to $3.5billion.

The group’s working interest production surged 32 per cent to an average of 94,700 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) a day. Tullow said it expected production in 2018 to be between 86,000 to 95,000 boe per day.

The results, added Mr McDade, showed there had been “a significant shift in performance” as the company had focused on reducing costs, improving its performance and on capital discipline.

The upbeat financials come after a difficult year for the FTSE 250 group during which it disappointed investors with a bigger than expected loss for the half year. It was also unable to drill wells at its flagship Ten field off the coast of Ghana, owing to a maritime boundary dispute between Ghana and the Ivory Coast. That has now been resolved and Tullow said it would start “a multiyear incremental drilling programme” this year.

The company said it had also started looking for a new chairman to take over from founder and former chief executive Aidan Heavey, who took up the role in early 2017 for up to two years to oversee the management transition.

