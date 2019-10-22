Tullow Oil appoints Martin Greenslade to board

Tullow Oil has appointed of Martin Greenslade as a non-executive director to its board ahead of Steve Lucas stepping down in 2020.

Mr Greenslade is the current chief financial officer of Land Securities Group, a role he has held since 2005. He also sits on the board, and is a trustee of International Justice Mission UK. Prior to joining Land Securities, he was group Finance director of Alvis.

The appointment to the Tullow board takes effect from November 1st. Mr Greenslade has also been appointed as a member of the audit committee, and will take over as chair at the conclusion of the 2020 AGM, when Mr Lucas leaves the position. Mr Greenslade will stand for election to the board at the 2020 annual general meeting.

“ I am delighted to welcome Martin to the Board of Tullow, where he will bring important insight and diversity of thought from both his current position as chief financial officer of Land Securities and his extensive experience from other sectors,” said Dorothy Thompson, chairwoman of Tullow Oil. “His timely appointment will allow for a suitable handover of audit committee responsibilities ahead of Steve Lucas stepping down in April next year.”