Tullow chief steps down as board revises guidance, suspends dividend

Tullow Oil’s chief executive Paul McDade and its exploration director Angus McCoss have resigned with immediate effect, the explorer has said.

The company said the process to find a new chief executive is underway as it also announced revised guidance for 2020 and suspended its dividend.

The company announced a number of other changes to the board following the resignations, with Dorothy Thompson appointed executive chairwoman on a temporary basis and Mark MacFarlane, Tullow’s executive vice-president, taking over as chief operating officer. Les Wood continues as chief financial officer.

The resignations come nearly a month after more than a quarter of the company’s share price was wiped out after it warned about the commercial viability of two major oil discoveries in Guyana and reported poor production in Ghana.

The fall was precipitated by an announcement from Tullow that said oil drilled from its Jethro and Jope discoveries off the coast of Guyana, in South America, was found to be heavy and high in sulphur, making it more costly to extract.

In Ghana, technical difficulties have hampered work at Tullow’s prospects there, on top of delays at its operations elsewhere in Africa.

Tullow said on Monday that it expects group production next year to average between 70,000 and 80,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd). Production for the following three years is expected to average 70,000 bopd.

Tullow reiterated that it expects 2019 full-year net production to average 87,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd). It expects to deliver free cash flow of $350 million.

“Whilst financial performance has been solid, production performance has been significantly below expectations from the group’s main producing assets, the TEN and Jubilee fields in Ghana,” it said.

It said that in light of its new production forecasts, there would be “a thorough reassessment of the group’s cost base and future investment plans”.

“The board believes that a series of actions will help deliver sustainable free cash flow. These actions include reducing capital expenditure, operating costs and corporate overheads,” it said.

“In 2020, the board expects the group to generate underlying free cash flow of at least $150 million at $60 a barrel after a group capital investment of $350 million. Considering this level of expected free cash flow, the board has decided to suspend the dividend,” it added.

“Despite today’s announcement, the board strongly believes that Tullow has good assets and excellent people capable of delivering value for shareholders. We are taking decisive action to restore performance, reduce our cost base and deliver sustainable free cash flow,” said Ms Thompson.