Telecoms executive named as Bord na Móna chief

Telecoms group Alcatel Lucent executive Tom Donnellan is set to become managing director and chief executive of State company Bord na Móna.

Clare native Mr Donnellan will take up the job next April. He is currently senior vice-president of global operations in France for Alcatel Lucent, the telecoms infrastructure business owned by Finnish group Nokia.

He has worked with Alcatel since 2009. He has also been a senior manager with Packard Bell, Apple and Samsung in Ireland and abroad.

Bord na Móna chairman Geoff Meagher said the board was delighted to welcome someone who has experience of management in industries such as telecoms and information technology.

“Bord na Móna continues to operate in a challenging business environment and I am confident that Tom will successfully lead the company and ensure the businesses long-term sustainability,” he said.

The State company is developing businesses in energy, waste processing and horticulture as it seeks to replace its original function, which was to exploit the Republic’s peat bogs.