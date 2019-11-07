Telecoms contractor seeking to fill 400 jobs

Telecom contractor KN Circet is looking to fill 400 jobs over the coming 12 months having opened a new training facility to teach telecoms tradespeople.

The company, which has contracts with Eir, Openreach, BT Ireland, Enet, Virgin Media and ESB has already, in the past six months, created 200 jobs in areas such as administration and smart metering installations.

KN on Thursday officially opened its €500,000 training facility in Rathcoole, which can cater to up to 2,000 people per year. The facility focuses on scenario-based training and has a mock street, a mock apartment, outdoor electrical poles and an underground space.

KN last year merged with French group Circet to create a telecoms contractor with revenues of about €1.1 billion. Before the merger, KN employed 3,500 staff and had a turnover of €310 million.

Fibre rollout

The company is involved in a number of significant projects including Eir’s fibre rollout for 1.4 million homes in the Republic and Openreach’s fibre rollout in Northern Ireland.

“The demand in Ireland for top quality broadband is extremely high, we have numerous multinational companies based here and they expect the best quality of services,” said Damien Gallagher, managing director for KN Circet.

“The rollout of fibre optic national broadband plan allowing up to 1GB per second internet speed is crucial for the advancement of Irish telecoms, KN Circet are equipped and ready to facilitate this,” he added.